Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has pledged to reverse the Pentagon's ban on LGBT Pride flags.

“Banning the LGBTQ Pride flag – the very symbol of diversity and inclusion – is undeniably wrong,” Biden said in a tweet. “The Pentagon should ensure it is authorized, or as President, I will.”

Guidance released last week by the Pentagon prohibits military bases from flying flags other than the U.S. flag, state flags, and military-related flags.

The order, signed by U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, was originally directed at symbols of the Confederacy. It also bans the Pride flag and the Black Lives Matter flag.

Esper wrote in a memo that “the flags we fly must accord with the military imperatives of good order and discipline, treating all our people with dignity and respect, and rejecting divisive symbols.”

President Donald Trump has said that he's opposed to removing Confederate symbols.

The former vice president added: “Banning the Confederate flag from military installations was long overdue.”