Presumptive Democratic presidential
nominee Joe Biden has pledged to reverse the Pentagon's ban on LGBT
Pride flags.
“Banning the LGBTQ Pride flag – the
very symbol of diversity and inclusion – is undeniably wrong,”
Biden said in a tweet. “The Pentagon should ensure it is
authorized, or as President, I will.”
Guidance released last week by the
Pentagon prohibits military bases from flying flags other than the
U.S. flag, state flags, and military-related flags.
The order, signed by U.S. Defense
Secretary Mark Esper, was originally directed at symbols of the
Confederacy. It also bans the Pride flag and the Black Lives Matter
flag.
Esper wrote in a memo that “the flags
we fly must accord with the military imperatives of good order and
discipline, treating all our people with dignity and respect, and
rejecting divisive symbols.”
President Donald Trump has said that
he's opposed to removing Confederate symbols.
The former vice president added:
“Banning the Confederate flag from military installations was long
overdue.”