According to Prudential's latest Financial Wellness Census, 52% of LGBT are worried about their financial future.

The study, released earlier this month, looked at how people are holding up during the coronavirus pandemic. To do that, pollsters compared data from December 2019 and May 2020.

Twenty-five percent of LGBT saw household income fall by half or more due to the pandemic, pollsters reported. More than half (56%) of the 18% unemployed cited COVID-19 as the reason for not being employed.

Overall, 51% of Americans said that their financial health was negatively impacted by the pandemic, with people of color, women, younger generations, small businesses and gig workers disproportionately impacted.

Jamie Kalamarides, president of Prudential Group Insurance, said that lack of financial resiliency is a threat to democracy.

“The American worker and their families are under a tremendous amount of stress,” he said. “COVID was the catalyst that lowered the river and showed the rocks that were the underlying causes – lack of accessibility, lack of emergency savings and lack of a path towards sustainable financial wealth. This lack of financial resiliency is a threat to our American democracy because without a path toward the middle class that’s available for everybody, our society is at risk. The solution is not to have individuals and their families try to bootstrap themselves up. It’s about fixing the systemic challenges and problems and barriers that cause inequity within America. With that, we can all have financial resiliency.”

Out of six demographics, LGBT had the highest percentage of respondents (25%) who said their household income had fallen by half or more. Gen Xers were at 22%, Millennials 21%, women 19%, men 14%, and Boomers 8%.