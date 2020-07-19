Jake Picking, who plays Rock Hudson in Netflix's Hollywood, said in a recent interview that he connected with Hudson's “loneliness.”

The limited series follows writers, agents, and actors during the movie industry's golden age trying to make it in Hollywood. Creator Ryan Murphy, who is openly gay, has populated his version of Hollywood with real-life characters who were in some way rejected by the industry because of their race, gender, or sexuality.

Hudson's career spanned more than four decades. In 1985, he revealed that he was gay and fighting a diagnosis of AIDS. He died several months later at age 59.

"I think there are so many qualities that make up a human being, and to initially judge someone, in any way, based on who they are, or who they love, or what their skin color is, is closed-minded and toxic," Picking told Sharon Stone for an interview published in UK LGBT glossy Attitude.

"I read somewhere, that a secret isn’t real unless it’s painful to hold on to, and I feel like that’s what Rock was doing with his truth and there is a tragedy in that. Not being able to express who you are."

"I initially connected with Rock’s loneliness that he described. When he first moved to LA, he would stand alone in his uniform in front of the studio gates, hoping for a connection to the business, or a helping hand, you know. I was feeling that,” he said.

“He was the kindest person,” said Stone, who worked with Hudson in the 1984 film The Vegas Strip War.

“And I'm very, very grateful for what you did,” she told Picking.