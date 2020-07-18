Fourteen civil and LGBT rights groups
are calling on the Department of Justice to implement a recent
Supreme Court ruling stating that federal civil rights laws extend to
LGBT workers.
The high court in Bostock ruled
that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 bans employment
discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
In a letter addressed to U.S. Attorney
General William Barr, the groups ask the Justice Department to “begin
coordinating full implementation of this decision, including by
instructing your department and other federal agencies to withdraw
any guidance or instruction that is inconsistent with the Court's
holding that discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation,
gender identity, and transgender status is unlawful sex
discrimination.”
The Trump administration had argued in
the case that federal law allows such discrimination.
The groups said that the high court's
ruling – which was confined to employment discrimination –
applies broadly because it hinged on the definition of sex.
“The Supreme Court's analysis of what
constitutes discrimination on the basis of sex relied on a textual
reading that applies with equal force to other statutory prohibitions
of sex discrimination,” the
groups wrote. “Indeed, federal courts have routinely relied on
the scope of sex discrimination protection provided by the Civil
Rights Act to inform decisions regarding sex discrimination coverage
under the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, the Fair Labor Standards Act,
the Fair Housing Act, Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972,
and many other statutes.”
Groups signing onto the letter include
the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the Human Rights Campaign
(HRC), Lambda Legal, the National Women's Law Center, Family
Equality, Freedom for All Americans, GLBTQ Legal Advocates and
Defenders (GLAD), the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR), the
National Center for Transgender Equality, the National LGBTQ Task
Force, PFLAG National, SAGE: Advocacy and Services for LGBT Elders,
the Transgender Law Center (TLC).