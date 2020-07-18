Mary Trump, the nice of President Donald Trump, reveals in her new tell-all book that she felt unsafe coming out lesbian to her family in the late 1990s.

In Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, Mary Trump reveals that she kept quiet about her plans to marry a woman in Hawaii in 1999.

While discussing Princess Diana's funeral, her grandmother, Mary Anne MacLeon Trump, used a slur when referring to out singer-songwriter Elton John, who performed at Princess Diana's funeral.

“It's a disgrace they're letting that little faggot Elton John sing at the service,” the grandmother allegedly said, according to an excerpt from the book.

“I'd realized it was better that she didn't know I was living with and engaged to a woman,” Mary Trump wrote.

In an interview on MSNBC to promote her book, Rachel Maddow asked Mary Trump whether she had heard her uncle use anti-Semitic and racial slurs.

“Yes,” she answered. “Of course, I did. I don't think that should surprise anybody given how virulently racist he is today.”

Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Matthews denied the claims. “The president doesn't use those words,” she said.