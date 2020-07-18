Mary Trump, the nice of President
Donald Trump, reveals in her new tell-all book that she felt unsafe
coming out lesbian to her family in the late 1990s.
In Too Much and Never Enough: How My
Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, Mary Trump reveals
that she kept quiet about her plans to marry a woman in Hawaii in
1999.
While discussing Princess Diana's
funeral, her grandmother, Mary Anne MacLeon Trump, used a slur when
referring to out singer-songwriter Elton John, who performed at
Princess Diana's funeral.
“It's a disgrace they're letting that
little faggot Elton John sing at the service,” the grandmother
allegedly said, according to an excerpt from the book.
“I'd realized it was better that she
didn't know I was living with and engaged to a woman,” Mary Trump
wrote.
In an interview on MSNBC to promote her
book, Rachel Maddow asked Mary Trump whether she had heard her uncle
use anti-Semitic and racial slurs.
“Yes,” she answered. “Of course,
I did. I don't think that should surprise anybody given how
virulently racist he is today.”
Deputy White House Press Secretary
Sarah Matthews denied the claims. “The president doesn't use those
words,” she said.