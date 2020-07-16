GLAAD's 2020 Studio Responsibility Index (SRI) found the highest percentage of LGBT-inclusive films since the organization launched its report eight years ago.

Unfortunately, the increase from last year was minor and racial diversity was down for the third consecutive year. Not a single major studio film released last year included a transgender character.

The SRI tracks movies from eight major studios and four of their subsidiaries.

Of the 118 movies released in 2019, 22 included LGBT characters, an increase of .4% over 2018, which included 20 LGBT-inclusive films out of 110.

Racial diversity dropped 42% from 2018, with 17 LGBT characters of color out of 50.

While gay men increased their visibility in film – up 13% – lesbian (down 36%) and bisexual representation decreased over last year. Only three films included a bisexual character.

“Film has the power to educate, enlighten, and entertain audiences around the world and, in today’s divisive political and cultural climate, we must prioritize telling LGBTQ stories and the stories of all marginalized people,” said GLAAD President and CEO, Sarah Kate Ellis. “Despite seeing a record-high percentage of LGBTQ-inclusive films this year, the industry still has a long way to go in terms of fairly and accurately representing the LGBTQ community. If film studios want to stay relevant to today’s audiences and compete in an industry that is emphasizing diversity and inclusion, then they must urgently reverse course on the diminishing representation of LGBTQ women and people of color, as well as the complete absence of trans characters.”

No studio received a grade of “good” or higher based on the quality, quantity, and diversity of LGBT characters.