Former U.S. Attorney General and
Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions on Tuesday lost a GOP primary runoff to
Tommy Tuberville.
Tuberville will face incumbent
Democratic Senator Doug Jones in November.
According to GLAAD, Sessions “opposed
all bills on LGBTQ equality throughout his decades in the Senate,
including hate crimes legislation. As U.S. Attorney General, he
worked to roll back protections for transgender students and
vigorously supported expanding religious exemptions to
anti-discrimination laws.”
But GLAAD is not celebrating Sessions'
loss. The group said in a statement that Tuberville is also vocally
opposed to LGBT rights and aligned with President Donald Trump's
ideology. Tuberville recently said that “God sent Donald Trump to
us.”
Last week, Tuberville, a former college
football coach, said that he's against “guys turning into women”
and opposed to transgender women competing in sports.
He has also criticized Chick-fil-A's
decision to stop donating money to organizations opposed to LGBT
rights. “Isn't it horrible when liberal activists ruin something
good?” he wrote on Facebook.
Sessions had lost Trump's support
following his ouster as attorney general. Tuberville's win means
having a candidate in the race Trump supports, a significant
endorsement in Alabama where Trump remains popular.