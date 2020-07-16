Christopher Street West, which produces LA Pride, said on Tuesday that its annual LGBT Pride parade and festival would no longer be held in West Hollywood.

In a letter to West Hollywood officials, the nonprofit said that it would find a new location for next year's event, the Los Angeles Blade reported.

“The Board of Directors decided to take this approach for several reasons,” the letter states. “These include construction in West Hollywood Park, the changing demographics of Greater Los Angeles, our commitment to being responsive to the LGBTQIA+ community’s needs, and our allyship and collaboration with other movements for social change.”

LA Pride is one of the nation's oldest and largest LGBT events. It has taken place in West Hollywood since 1979.

City officials responded by saying that they are committed to having a Pride event within the city's borders.

“With its high concentration of LGBTQ residents and businesses – more than 40% of residents in West Hollywood identify as LGBTQ and three of the five members of the West Hollywood City Council are openly gay – the City of West Hollywood remains the heart of the region’s LGBTQ community,” the city said in a statement.

While this year's event was canceled over coronavirus fears, a march in support of Black Lives Matter was held in West Hollywood on June 14, the date LA Pride was scheduled to take place.