Christopher Street West, which produces
LA Pride, said on Tuesday that its annual LGBT Pride parade and
festival would no longer be held in West Hollywood.
In a letter to West Hollywood
officials, the nonprofit said that it would find a new location for
next year's event, the Los
Angeles Blade reported.
“The Board of Directors decided to
take this approach for several reasons,” the letter states. “These
include construction in West Hollywood Park, the changing
demographics of Greater Los Angeles, our commitment to being
responsive to the LGBTQIA+ community’s needs, and our allyship and
collaboration with other movements for social change.”
LA Pride is one of the nation's oldest
and largest LGBT events. It has taken place in West Hollywood since
1979.
City officials responded by saying that
they are committed to having a Pride event within the city's borders.
“With its high concentration of LGBTQ
residents and businesses – more than 40% of residents in West
Hollywood identify as LGBTQ and three of the five members of the West
Hollywood City Council are openly gay – the City of West Hollywood
remains the heart of the region’s LGBTQ community,” the city said
in a statement.
While this year's event was canceled
over coronavirus fears, a march in support of Black Lives Matter was
held in West Hollywood on June 14, the date LA Pride was scheduled to
take place.