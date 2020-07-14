In a recent podcast interview, singer-songwriter Ricky Martin said that he's been “super happy” since coming out gay.

Martin, who is raising four children with husband Jwan Yosef, came out in 2010 after refusing for years to discuss his sexuality.

During an appearance on Apple Music's Proud Radio, Martin, 48, told host Hattie Collins that at the height of his career in the late 90s he was “depressed” because he was struggling with his sexuality.

Martin publicly came out to his fans prior to the release of his memoir, in which he discussed his sexuality.

“I wrote it and I pressed send, and then I cried like crazy,” he said. “And I've been super happy ever since.”

Martin added that the LGBT community needs more allies, singling out Bad Bunny as an example.

(Related: Bad Bunny says he can't rule out being with a man in 20 years.)

“Bad Bunny is doing an outstanding job,” he said. “We will forever be grateful, because we need them. They are an important part of our history, allies are, and I appreciate it. That's why I needed to work with him.”