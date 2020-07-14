In a recent podcast interview,
singer-songwriter Ricky Martin said that he's been “super happy”
since coming out gay.
Martin, who is raising four children
with husband Jwan Yosef, came out in 2010 after refusing for years to
discuss his sexuality.
During an appearance on Apple Music's
Proud
Radio, Martin, 48, told host Hattie Collins that at the height of
his career in the late 90s he was “depressed” because he was
struggling with his sexuality.
Martin publicly came out to his fans
prior to the release of his memoir, in which he discussed his
sexuality.
“I wrote it and I pressed send, and
then I cried like crazy,” he said. “And I've been super happy
ever since.”
Martin added that the LGBT community
needs more allies, singling out Bad Bunny as an example.
(Related: Bad
Bunny says he can't rule out being with a man in 20 years.)
“Bad Bunny is doing an outstanding
job,” he
said. “We will forever be grateful, because we need them. They
are an important part of our history, allies are, and I appreciate
it. That's why I needed to work with him.”