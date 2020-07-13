Tony Perkins, president of the Christian conservative Family Research Council (FRC), argues in a press release that Facebook caved into totalitarian activists in banning posts promoting therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of people who identify as LGBT.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”

Last week, Facebook announced that content that promotes or advertises conversation therapy would be banned from Facebook and Instagram, which it owns.

Facebook said that it would expand its existing policies on hate speech worldwide to include such content.

“We don't allow attacks against people based on sexual orientation or gender identity and are updating our policies to ban the promotion of conversion therapy services,” Instagram said in a statement.

The announcement comes after LGBT activists called for the removal of an Instagram account used by Core Issues Trust, which promotes such therapies. Instagram said that it had removed some content from the account.

In a press release, Perkins, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights who works closely with the Republican Party, said that Facebook had caved into totalitarian activists.

“Everyone is entitled to information, Facebook has argued. Except, maybe, people struggling with their sexuality,” Perkins wrote. “Mark Zuckerberg’s platform, along with its subsidiary Instagram, may be trying to keep those hurting users from getting the information they’re looking for.”

“Like others beholden to the far-Left, social media moguls don’t want to admit that change is possible because it undermines the whole linchpin of their LGBT activist friends: that being gay or transgender isn’t a choice. So, they ratchet up their misinformation machines, insisting that all counseling is torture.”

“Media organizations should resist the increasingly totalitarian demands of LGBT activists that they censor all opposing viewpoints. Neither democracy nor science can thrive without a free exchange of ideas,” he added.