Schitt's Creek is leading in nominations for Dorian TV Awards.

For the first time since its inception in 2009, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics has separated its awards into film and television categories.

Nominations for the group's inaugural Dorian TV Awards were announced on Tuesday.

Leading the pack is Pop's Schitt's Creek with seven nominations, including Best TV Comedy and Best LGBT Show. Dan Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, and Eugene Levy also received acting nominations, while Noah Reid was nominated in the Best TV Musical Performance category for his performance of “Always Be My Baby.”

Netflix's Hollywood from out director Ryan Murphy scored six nominations, including Best LGBT Show. Acting nominations went to Patti LuPone, Jeremy Pope, Joe Mantello and Jim Parsons. The dramedy was also nominated in the Most Visually Striking Show category, where it will compete against Netflix's The Crown, Disney+'s The Mandalorian, and two HBO shows, Watchmen and Westworld.

Competitors in the Campiest TV Show category include Dolly Parton's Heartstrings, The Great, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, AJ and the Queen and RuPaul's Drag Race.

Netflix received 21 nominations, followed by HBO with 13. Hulu and Pop each received 8 nominations.

Winners will be announced on Friday, August 21.