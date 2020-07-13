Schitt's Creek is leading in
nominations for Dorian TV Awards.
For the first time since its inception
in 2009, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics has
separated its awards into film and television categories.
Nominations for the group's inaugural
Dorian TV Awards were announced on Tuesday.
Leading the pack is Pop's Schitt's
Creek with seven nominations, including Best TV Comedy and Best
LGBT Show. Dan Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, and Eugene Levy
also received acting nominations, while Noah Reid was nominated in
the Best TV Musical Performance category for his performance of
“Always Be My Baby.”
Netflix's Hollywood from out
director Ryan Murphy scored six nominations, including Best LGBT
Show. Acting nominations went to Patti LuPone, Jeremy Pope, Joe
Mantello and Jim Parsons. The dramedy was also nominated in the Most
Visually Striking Show category, where it will compete against
Netflix's The Crown, Disney+'s The Mandalorian, and two
HBO shows, Watchmen and Westworld.
Competitors in the Campiest TV Show
category include Dolly Parton's Heartstrings, The Great,
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, AJ and the Queen
and RuPaul's Drag Race.
Netflix received 21 nominations,
followed by HBO with 13. Hulu and Pop each received 8 nominations.
Winners will be announced on Friday,
August 21.