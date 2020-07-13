In a recent interview, Canadian Olympian Martha McCabe announced that she's gay.

Speaking with CBC Sports, McCabe, who has retired from swimming, said that she hopes her coming out will inspire youth who are struggling with their sexuality.

“Young people need to be able to see themselves in the people they look up to,” McCabe, 30, said. “We need minority voices from different races, sexualities, gender identities, etc, – people bold enough to speak out, to share and to be themselves publicly so that younger generations can see they are not alone, and that you can be successful despite your differences.”

“Sure, I probably knew a couple of lesbians outside of swimming. But I was barely paying attention to my life outside of swimming.”

“The people I looked up to were in swimming. The people I was constantly surrounded by and giving my full attention to were in swimming. I think if there was an out lesbian within that circle, someone I could have potentially looked up to, it would have been normalized a little bit more,” she explained.

McCabe, who placed fifth at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, added that she wants to be an example for young lesbian swimmers struggling with their sexuality.

“I want to be an example to young female swimmers and help ones who are struggling with this, so they can see it's normal,” she said.