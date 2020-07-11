Singer-songwriter and actress
Raven-Symoné recently
talked with PEOPLE about her sexuality and recent marriage.
The 34-year-old Raven-Symoné
last month announced that she's married to Miranda Pearman-Maday, 32.
“Despite being someone who has kept
my personal life private, I decided to share this moment because it's
one of the biggest and happiest of my life,” Raven-Symoné
told the outlet. “Miranda makes me feel confident and empowered
in an entirely new way. We planned our ceremony together and it was a
true reflection of our love and partnership.”
Raven-Symoné
said that she knew she was “different” from an early age and was
“playing the role” for her career.
A hiatus from show business in 2013 led
to a greater understanding of her sexuality.
"What it did was help me with my
sexuality," said Raven-Symoné. "I actually had time to
think for myself and no one to tell me differently. It helped me
realize that I'm kind of addicted to the industry because of the fact
I had been in it for so long. I had to transform that addiction into
something that is positive for me because I was getting very toxic to
myself and others."
To others struggling with their
sexuality, Raven-Symoné
said: “It gets better. Just stick with it. Hang in there, bro,
you'll be fine.”
Raven-Symoné
recently released her fifth studio album, The Reintroduction.