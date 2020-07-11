Singer-songwriter and actress Raven-Symoné recently talked with PEOPLE about her sexuality and recent marriage.

The 34-year-old Raven-Symoné last month announced that she's married to Miranda Pearman-Maday, 32.

“Despite being someone who has kept my personal life private, I decided to share this moment because it's one of the biggest and happiest of my life,” Raven-Symoné told the outlet. “Miranda makes me feel confident and empowered in an entirely new way. We planned our ceremony together and it was a true reflection of our love and partnership.”

Raven-Symoné said that she knew she was “different” from an early age and was “playing the role” for her career.

A hiatus from show business in 2013 led to a greater understanding of her sexuality.

"What it did was help me with my sexuality," said Raven-Symoné. "I actually had time to think for myself and no one to tell me differently. It helped me realize that I'm kind of addicted to the industry because of the fact I had been in it for so long. I had to transform that addiction into something that is positive for me because I was getting very toxic to myself and others."

To others struggling with their sexuality, Raven-Symoné said: “It gets better. Just stick with it. Hang in there, bro, you'll be fine.”

Raven-Symoné recently released her fifth studio album, The Reintroduction.