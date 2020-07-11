Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita, a lawyer, are dads.

The couple welcomed the birth of their first child, a boy named Beckett Mercer, on Tuesday, a representative for Ferguson confirmed with USA TODAY on Thursday.

Ferguson, who is best known for playing Mitchell Pritchett on the ABC comedy Modern Family, announced in January that he and Mikita were expecting their first child via surrogate.

“Actually this isn't something I haven't even mentioned to anyone – if we could just keep it between the three of us and you all – but I'm actually expecting a baby in July with my husband," Ferguson said during an appearance on The Late Show with James Corden. "I'm 44 now. I'm like, 'Let's get this show going!'”

When host James Corden asked whether he knew the sex of the baby, Ferguson joked that he was expecting “a human.”

The couple married in New York City in 2013 after a year-long engagement. They began dating in 2010.