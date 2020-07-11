Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband
Justin Mikita, a lawyer, are dads.
The couple welcomed the birth of their
first child, a boy named Beckett Mercer, on Tuesday, a representative
for Ferguson confirmed with USA TODAY on Thursday.
Ferguson, who is best known for playing
Mitchell Pritchett on the ABC comedy Modern Family, announced
in January that he and Mikita were expecting their first child via
surrogate.
“Actually this isn't something I
haven't even mentioned to anyone – if we could just keep it between
the three of us and you all – but I'm actually expecting a baby in
July with my husband," Ferguson said during an appearance on The
Late Show with James Corden. "I'm 44 now. I'm like, 'Let's
get this show going!'”
When host James Corden asked whether he
knew the sex of the baby, Ferguson joked that he was expecting “a
human.”
The couple married in New York City in
2013 after a year-long engagement. They began dating in 2010.