More than 100 lawmakers have asked the Trump administration to implement a recent Supreme Court ruling stating that federal civil rights laws extend to LGBT workers.

The high court in Bostock ruled that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 bans employment discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

In a letter addressed to President Donald Trump, the lawmakers asked the White House to “direct all relevant agencies to undertake a review of all regulations, executive orders, and agency policies that implicate legal protections for LGBTQ individuals under federal civil rights laws.”

The lawmakers said that the high court had rejected the administration's claim that such discrimination is allowed under federal law.

“All people should have confidence that their federal government is working to protect – not undermine – their rights,” the lawmakers wrote. “We therefore ask that you take immediate steps to ensure that LGBTQ people enjoy the full protections of the nation's federal civil rights laws.”

In a separate letter addressed to Defense Secretary Mark Esper and U.S. Attorney General William Barr, 116 members of Congress called on the agencies to end the ban on openly transgender military service.

The lawmakers also cite Bostock in calling on Esper and Barr to act. Transgender service members “are risking their lives to serve our country and [the policy] should be reversed immediately,” they wrote.