Dolly Parton, Dan Levy, and Lil Nax X
will participate in GLAAD's virtual Media Awards.
On Thursday, GLAAD announced that its
previously postponed Media Awards would take place virtually on
Thursday, July 30. The event will stream on GLAAD's Facebook and
YouTube channels. Logo TV will air the event on Monday, August 3.
The virtual ceremony will be hosted by
comedians Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere. Grammy-nominated duo
Chloe x Halle will perform.
Special guests include Cara Delevingne
(Suicide Squad, Valerian and the City of a Thousand
Planets), Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart), WWE superstar Sonya
Deville, Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart), Jonica T. Gibbs
(Twenties), Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Lil Nas X,
Rachel Maddow (The Rachel Maddow Show), Ryan O’Connell
(Special), Dolly Parton, Peppermint (RuPaul’s Drag Race,
Head Over Heels), the cast and producers of Pose, trans
model and advocate Geena Rocero, Angelica Ross (Pose, American
Horror Story), comedian Benito Skinner, Brian Michael Smith
(9-1-1: Lone Star, The L Word: Generation Q), Dwyane
Wade & Gabrielle Union, Lena Waithe (Master of None, Queen
& Slim, Twenties), Olivia Wilde (Booksmart,
House), and writer-activist Raquel Willis.
“Among this year’s nominees are a
wide range of stories and narratives about LGBTQ people of different
races, ethnicities, genders, religions, and other identities that
demonstrate the power of inclusion and diversity in fostering
positive cultural change,” said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah
Kate Ellis. “As this year’s Media Awards go virtual, we hope to
send a powerful message to LGBTQ people that in the midst of this
culturally and politically divisive time, our visibility and voices
have never been more important.”
The 31st annual GLAAD Media
Awards was originally scheduled as two events: A ceremony in New York
on March 19 followed by another in Los Angels on April 16.
Those events were postponed as the coronavirus pandemic swept over
the United States.