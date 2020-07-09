Dolly Parton, Dan Levy, and Lil Nax X will participate in GLAAD's virtual Media Awards.

On Thursday, GLAAD announced that its previously postponed Media Awards would take place virtually on Thursday, July 30. The event will stream on GLAAD's Facebook and YouTube channels. Logo TV will air the event on Monday, August 3.

The virtual ceremony will be hosted by comedians Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere. Grammy-nominated duo Chloe x Halle will perform.

Special guests include Cara Delevingne (Suicide Squad, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets), Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart), WWE superstar Sonya Deville, Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart), Jonica T. Gibbs (Twenties), Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Lil Nas X, Rachel Maddow (The Rachel Maddow Show), Ryan O’Connell (Special), Dolly Parton, Peppermint (RuPaul’s Drag Race, Head Over Heels), the cast and producers of Pose, trans model and advocate Geena Rocero, Angelica Ross (Pose, American Horror Story), comedian Benito Skinner, Brian Michael Smith (9-1-1: Lone Star, The L Word: Generation Q), Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union, Lena Waithe (Master of None, Queen & Slim, Twenties), Olivia Wilde (Booksmart, House), and writer-activist Raquel Willis.

“Among this year’s nominees are a wide range of stories and narratives about LGBTQ people of different races, ethnicities, genders, religions, and other identities that demonstrate the power of inclusion and diversity in fostering positive cultural change,” said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “As this year’s Media Awards go virtual, we hope to send a powerful message to LGBTQ people that in the midst of this culturally and politically divisive time, our visibility and voices have never been more important.”

The 31st annual GLAAD Media Awards was originally scheduled as two events: A ceremony in New York on March 19 followed by another in Los Angels on April 16. Those events were postponed as the coronavirus pandemic swept over the United States.