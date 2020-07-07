The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, has applauded Gabon for its
decision to decriminalize gay sex.
Gabon criminalized consensual relations
between people of the same sex in 2019.
Lawmakers reversed course late last
month and the president has signed off on the decision.
“Today’s historic signing of a law
decriminalizing same-sex relations in Gabon is a pivotal moment in
the global fight for LGBTQ rights,” said HRC President Alphonso
David. “Following in the footsteps of the recent decriminalization
in Botswana and Angola, Gabon now sets an example for other countries
that still have these dehumanizing and antiquated laws on the books.
This critical win for basic human rights gives us reason to hope for
more awareness and more victories across the continent.”
The government has not commented on why
it has reversed course. The United States last year began a campaign
to encourage nations to drop their bans.
UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie
Byanyima said in a statement that “Gabon is righting a grave
injustice inflicted on the LGBTI community in the country.”
UNAIDS said that the criminalization of
gay sex increases the risk of acquiring HIV and is a “profound
violation of basic human rights.”
Seventy-three countries or
jurisdictions around the world have similar laws making gay sex
illegal.