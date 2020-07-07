Actress Halle Berry on Monday announced that she is no longer considering playing a transgender man in an upcoming film.

Berry's reversal comes after an outcry on social media.

Berry first discussed the possible role in an Instagram Live video posted over the weekend.

On Monday, Berry apologized.

“As a cisgender woman, I now understand that I should not have considered this role, and that the transgender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell their own stories,” she said in a tweet.

“I am grateful for the guidance and critical conversation over the past few days and I will continue to listen, educate, and learn from this mistake.”

Berry added that she would be an ally to the transgender community and promised to use her “voice to promote better representation on-screen, both in front of and behind the camera.”