Actress Halle Berry on Monday announced
that she is no longer considering playing a transgender man in an
upcoming film.
Berry's reversal comes after an outcry
on social media.
Berry first discussed the possible role
in an Instagram Live video posted over the weekend.
On Monday, Berry apologized.
“As a cisgender woman, I now
understand that I should not have considered this role, and that the
transgender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell
their own stories,” she said in a tweet.
“I am grateful for the guidance and
critical conversation over the past few days and I will continue to
listen, educate, and learn from this mistake.”
Berry added that she would be an ally
to the transgender community and promised to use her “voice to
promote better representation on-screen, both in front of and behind
the camera.”