More than 57 million people tuned in to
the first-ever Global Pride.
Global Pride replaced the annual LGBT
Pride parades and festivals canceled this year due to the coronavirus
pandemic.
Headliners included former Vice
President Joe Bide, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, actresses
Laverne Cox and Olivia Newton-John, and singers Pabllo Vittar, Steve
Grand, and Kesha.
The event played tribute to the deaths
of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other victims of police violence.
The event exceeded its target of
raising $50,000 for the Pride COVID-19 Relief Fund, which helps LGBT
organizations impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement, Global Pride co-chair
Natalie Thompson said that the June 27 event “gave us an
opportunity to allow Prides worldwide [to] tell their own stories to
the largest audience in history that was accessible in new ways.”