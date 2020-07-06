More than 57 million people tuned in to the first-ever Global Pride.

Global Pride replaced the annual LGBT Pride parades and festivals canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Headliners included former Vice President Joe Bide, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, actresses Laverne Cox and Olivia Newton-John, and singers Pabllo Vittar, Steve Grand, and Kesha.

The event played tribute to the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other victims of police violence.

The event exceeded its target of raising $50,000 for the Pride COVID-19 Relief Fund, which helps LGBT organizations impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Global Pride co-chair Natalie Thompson said that the June 27 event “gave us an opportunity to allow Prides worldwide [to] tell their own stories to the largest audience in history that was accessible in new ways.”