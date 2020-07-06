Out singer-songwriter Sir Elton John is
being honored in the UK with a commemorative coin.
John is the latest artist to be honored by
the Royal Mint.
The coin was designed by UK artist and
digital sculptor Bradley Morgan Johnson.
John, 73, called the recognition
a “fabulous honor” and a “truly humbling milestone,” the BBC
reported.
“It
really is a fabulous honor to be recognized in this way,” John
said.
“The
last few years have contained some of the most memorable moments of
my career, and this is another truly humbling milestone on my
journey,” he added.
Coins
will range in price from £13
to £68,865
for a gold version.
Royal
Mint's Clare Maclennan called John a “British music legend.”
John's
final world tour – “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” – is
currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
John
and husband David Furnish are raising two sons.