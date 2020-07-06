Out singer-songwriter Sir Elton John is being honored in the UK with a commemorative coin.

John is the latest artist to be honored by the Royal Mint.

The coin was designed by UK artist and digital sculptor Bradley Morgan Johnson.

John, 73, called the recognition a “fabulous honor” and a “truly humbling milestone,” the BBC reported.

“It really is a fabulous honor to be recognized in this way,” John said.

“The last few years have contained some of the most memorable moments of my career, and this is another truly humbling milestone on my journey,” he added.

Coins will range in price from £13 to £68,865 for a gold version.

Royal Mint's Clare Maclennan called John a “British music legend.”

John's final world tour – “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” – is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

John and husband David Furnish are raising two sons.