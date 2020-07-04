In an Instagram video, Bobby Berk, Queer Eye's design guy, shared what Pride means to him.

Berk, 38, has also appeared on Netflix's reality baking competition Nailed It and Paramount Network's reality singing competition Lip Sync Battle.

“For a lot of us Pride is not just about one month a year, it's an ongoing, life-long journey that we can celebrate every single day of our lives,” Berk said in his video.

“Pride is about loving yourself, finding acceptance of who you are, and being proud of that journey.”

“Some of us have always been proud, while some of us have had to find our Pride. But no matter where you are in your journey, I want to encourage you to be proud of who you are and know that I stand next to you with love and acceptance,” he said.

Berk has been the interior design expert on Queer Eye since its launch in 2008. He and his husband, Dewey Do, live in Los Angeles.