A wedding photographer has filed a legal challenge to Virginia's newly-enacted LGBT protections law.

The Virginia Values Act, which took effect on Wednesday, prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in the areas of employment and public accommodations.

(Related: LGBT protections bill takes effect in Virginia.)

Chris Herring, the owner of Chris Herring Photography, said that he disagrees with same-sex marriage based on his religious beliefs and should be allowed to reject same-sex couples. He compared photographing the wedding of a gay or lesbian couple to “promoting drug tourism.”

“It isn't the state's job to tell me what I must capture on film or publish on my website,” Herring said. “My religious beliefs influence every aspect of my life, including the stories I tell through my photography. If you’re looking for someone to photograph a red-light district or promote drug tourism, I’m not your guy. Now Virginia is trying to intimidate creative professionals like me to change some of my other religious beliefs. I happily work with and serve all customers, but I can’t and won’t let the state force me to express messages that contradict my beliefs.”

Herring is represented by the Arizona-based Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), which has filed lawsuits challenging similar laws in other states.

“Because of Virginia’s new law, Chris faces an impossible choice: violate the law and risk bankruptcy, promote views against his faith, or close down. No matter one’s views on marriage, we all lose when bureaucrats can force citizens to participate in religious ceremonies they oppose, speak messages they disagree with, and stay silent about beliefs they hold dear,” ADF Senior Counsel Jonathan Scruggs said in a press release announcing the federal lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, Chris Herring Photography v. Herring, ADF attorneys argue that Virginia's law violates the U.S. Constitution, specifically the First Amendment's free speech and free exercise clauses.