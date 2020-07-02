One Million Moms is calling for the
defunding of the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) over its airing of
Prideland.
In
the docuseries, out actor Dyllón
Burnside (FX's Pose) talks with LGBT Americans living in the
modern South, including lesbian moms in Alabama and Jessica Gonzalez,
an openly queer Texas state representative. The series consists of
six short-form episodes aired throughout June and a one-hour special
broadcast on June 12.
In an email to supporters, One Million
Mom's Monica Cole said that PBS must be defunded because its
programming promotes “an ideology of sexual deviancy” and attacks
“religious liberty.”
“PBS has been airing a TV and an
online series called Prideland to promote and normalize
unbiblical sexuality,” Cole wrote. “By distributing and promoting
Prideland, PBS is furthering attacks on Christianity and is
making a mockery of the Bible and God's design for human sexuality.”
Cole called on supporters to support a
bill introduced by Colorado Representative Doug Lamborn, a
Republican, which seeks to defund public broadcasting.
One Million Mom has a history of
calling for boycotts against companies or organizations that support
LGBT rights.