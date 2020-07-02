Comedian Wands Sykes and actors Tituss
Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Wilson Cruz (Star
Trek: Discovery), and Richard Brooks (Law & Order)
have joined the cast of Sunday's virtual reunion special Noah's
Arc: The 'Rona Chronicles.
The special episode will stream on
Sunday, July 5 at 8PM on Patrik-Ian Polk Entertainment's Facebook
and YouTube
pages.
Noah's
Arc, which ran
for two seasons from 2005 to 2006 on Logo TV, revolved around the
lives of four African-American gay friends living in Los Angeles. A
follow-up feature film, Noah's
Arc: Jumping the Broom,
was released in 2008.
Most of the show's original cast is
expected to return, including Darryl Stephens, Jensen Atwood, Rodney
Chester, Doug Spearman, and Christian Vincent.
The
streamcast will be followed by a live Q&A hosted by Queer
Eye's Karamo Brown.
The reunion episode “finds Noah and company in the middle of a
worldwide public health crisis and global social justice movement,”
producers said in a press release.
Noah's
Arc was Logo TV's
highest-rated original series. The show's creator, Patrik-Ian Polk,
said that he still hears from fans asking for a reboot.