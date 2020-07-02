Comedian Wands Sykes and actors Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Wilson Cruz (Star Trek: Discovery), and Richard Brooks (Law & Order) have joined the cast of Sunday's virtual reunion special Noah's Arc: The 'Rona Chronicles.

The special episode will stream on Sunday, July 5 at 8PM on Patrik-Ian Polk Entertainment's Facebook and YouTube pages.

Noah's Arc, which ran for two seasons from 2005 to 2006 on Logo TV, revolved around the lives of four African-American gay friends living in Los Angeles. A follow-up feature film, Noah's Arc: Jumping the Broom, was released in 2008.

Most of the show's original cast is expected to return, including Darryl Stephens, Jensen Atwood, Rodney Chester, Doug Spearman, and Christian Vincent.

The streamcast will be followed by a live Q&A hosted by Queer Eye's Karamo Brown.

The reunion episode “finds Noah and company in the middle of a worldwide public health crisis and global social justice movement,” producers said in a press release.

Noah's Arc was Logo TV's highest-rated original series. The show's creator, Patrik-Ian Polk, said that he still hears from fans asking for a reboot.