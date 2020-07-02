In a recent interview with The Advocate, actress-transgender advocate Laverne Cox said that the conversation about being transgender has shifted since 2014.

Cox, 48, is best known for playing inmate Sophia Burset on the Netflix dramedy Orange Is The New Black. She served as an executive producer on the recently-released Netflix documentary Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen, which takes a look at transgender representation on film and television.

Cox appeared on the cover of TIME under the headline “The Transgender Tipping Point” in 2014.

Speaking with The Advocate, Cox said that she no longer is asked to define transgenderism or talk about her experience as a transgender woman.

“What I'm most excited about now at this stage of my career is I do tons of interviews now and don't even talk about being trans or I'm not asked about it,” Cox said. “I'll bring it up because I love being trans and I think it's important to still continue to talk about it, particularly considering what's going on in the world with trans folks. But no, the conversation has shifted.”

She added that she's “done debating whether trans is real.”

“[In the Supreme Court case on whether Title VII includes gender identity] they're basically debating the legitimacy of trans people, right?” she rhetorically asked. “That there's no such thing as being non-binary or trans and I'm just like, 'I'm not interested in debating my identity or existence anymore.' At stake with Title VII is really, is it legal to discriminate against LGBTQ people? And I don't think that's the issue. I think the issue is, should it be legal to discriminate against anyone in this country? And I say no.”

“So I'm just done debating my existence. I'm done debating whether trans is real. I'm real. I'm sitting here and I have lived experiences as a woman, as a woman of trans experience, as a black woman, and so I'm done with that and I know a lot of trans folks are done with that,” she said.