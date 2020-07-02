Professional snowboarder and
skateboarder Jake Kuzyk has come out gay, making him the fifth
snowboarder to come out in a week.
The athletes came out in a series of
interviews published by Torment magazine.
In an Instagram post, Kuzyk, 30, said
that he's “very proud to be gay!”
“I really hope that this can help
push for further acceptance and understanding in our community for
LGBTQ+ and all other folks who feel marginalized in this world,” he
added.
Kuzyk said that tolerating LGBT people
wasn't enough.
“If you have learned acceptance for
me through my story, I ask you to find that same acceptance for all
people in the LGBT+ community and beyond,” he wrote.
Also featured in the Pride series are
snowboarders Chad Unger, Kennedi Deck, Jill Perkins, and Tanner
Pendleton.
Kuzyk told Torment that he cried
when he learned in 2018 that Pendleton was gay.
“I cried in my room,” he said. “I
couldn't believe it.”
“When Tanner told me he was gay, I
felt completely disarmed. I knew we would see each other in Montreal
for Dillon’s memorial and that I needed to say something. It was
late that night, and we were with a huge group of all his friends in
the park. People from all over. It was really beautiful. Tanner and I
had a short moment alone. I knew he was leaving early the next
morning and that was my only chance. I just said it. 'I’m gay.' I
broke down. We moved to an empty part of the park and talked for
hours. We could relate on so many levels right away. It was this huge
release,” Kuzyk
said.