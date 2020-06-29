Actress Taylor Schilling has revealed
that she is dating a woman.
The 35-year-old Schilling is best known
for playing Piper Chapman on the Netflix dramedy series Orange Is
The New Black, which ended last year. Schilling's character on
the series was bisexual.
Over the weekend, visual artist Emily
Ritz posted a photo of herself and Schilling in a hug.
“I couldn't be more proud to be by
your side Taylor,” Ritz captioned the photo on Instagram. “Happy
Pride!”
Schilling re-posted the photo to her
account.
The women, who met through mutual
friends, started dating last year, according to reports.
Schilling has previously hinted that
she is bisexual.
“I've had very serious relationships
with lots of people, and I'm a very expensive human,” she told The
Standard in 2017. “There's no part of me that can be put under
a label. I really don't fit into a box – that's too reductive. …
I've had a lot of love, and I don't have any qualms about where it
comes from.”