Actress Taylor Schilling has revealed that she is dating a woman.

The 35-year-old Schilling is best known for playing Piper Chapman on the Netflix dramedy series Orange Is The New Black, which ended last year. Schilling's character on the series was bisexual.

Over the weekend, visual artist Emily Ritz posted a photo of herself and Schilling in a hug.

“I couldn't be more proud to be by your side Taylor,” Ritz captioned the photo on Instagram. “Happy Pride!”

Schilling re-posted the photo to her account.

The women, who met through mutual friends, started dating last year, according to reports.

Schilling has previously hinted that she is bisexual.

“I've had very serious relationships with lots of people, and I'm a very expensive human,” she told The Standard in 2017. “There's no part of me that can be put under a label. I really don't fit into a box – that's too reductive. … I've had a lot of love, and I don't have any qualms about where it comes from.”