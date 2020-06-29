Actress Nikki Blonsky has come out as gay.

The 31-year-old Blonsky is best known for playing Tracy Turnblad in the 2007 film Hairspray. She also starred in the ABC Family series Huge.

“Hi, It's Nikki Blonsky from the movie,” Blonsky captioned a video on TikTok. “I'm Gay!”

In the video, Blonsky danced to the Diana Ross classic “I'm Coming Out.”

Last year, Blonsky talked with E! News about her partner, Dani.

“I am the happiest I've ever been in my current relationship,” she said. “[I] am excited for the future, both personally and professionally.”

E! News reported that it was unclear when the couple began dating.