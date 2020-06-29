Actress Nikki Blonsky has come out as
gay.
The 31-year-old Blonsky is best known
for playing Tracy Turnblad in the 2007 film Hairspray. She
also starred in the ABC Family series Huge.
“Hi, It's Nikki Blonsky from the
movie,” Blonsky captioned a video on TikTok. “I'm Gay!”
In
the video, Blonsky danced to the Diana Ross classic “I'm Coming
Out.”
Last year, Blonsky talked with E! News
about her partner, Dani.
“I am the happiest I've ever been in
my current relationship,” she
said. “[I] am excited for the future, both personally and
professionally.”
E! News reported that it was unclear
when the couple began dating.