English actor Ben Aldridge has come out.

The 34-year-old Aldridge is best known for playing Thomas Wayne on the Epix series Pennyworth, Captain Charles James on the BBC One series Our Girl, and Arsehole Guy on the BBC series Fleabag.

In an Instagram post on Pride Month, Aldridge said that he's a “proud and thankful” member of the LGBT community.

“The journey to pride was a long one for me,” he captioned a black and white photo of an early Pride march.

“I love the LGBTQ+ community and am incredibly proud and thankful to be a part of it. So much won. So much more to fight for,” Aldridge wrote.