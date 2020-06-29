English actor Ben Aldridge has come
out.
The 34-year-old Aldridge is best known
for playing Thomas Wayne on the Epix series Pennyworth,
Captain Charles James on the BBC One series Our Girl, and
Arsehole Guy on the BBC series Fleabag.
In an Instagram post on Pride Month,
Aldridge said that he's a “proud and thankful” member of the LGBT
community.
“The journey to pride was a long one
for me,” he captioned a black and white photo of an early Pride
march.
“I love the LGBTQ+ community and am
incredibly proud and thankful to be a part of it. So much won. So
much more to fight for,” Aldridge wrote.