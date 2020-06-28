In a statement celebrating Pride, the
Democratic National Committee (DNC) said that President Donald Trump
has “moved to legalize” discrimination against the LGBT
community.
Saturday marked the 51st
anniversary of the Stonewall riots, widely considered to be the start
of the modern LGBT rights movement.
“51 years ago today, the LGBTQ+
community in New York City, led by transgender and lesbian women of
color, fought back against harassment, persecution, and police
brutality,” the DNC wrote. “Their activism at Stonewall and in
the years to come rippled across America and the world – changing
hearts, minds, culture, and law.”
“One year later, at the first Pride
parades, LGBTQ+ Americans and allies raised their voices and marched
against hate, violence, and discrimination. They marched then for
many of the same rights that Americans march for today: the right to
safety at home, at work, and in society; an end to discriminatory
policing; and a reckoning with systemic injustice, be it racism,
sexism, transphobia, or homophobia.”
“Today, we recognize that despite
hard-won achievements, the LGBTQ+ community continues to face
unacceptable levels of discrimination, bigotry, and violence,
particularly against transgender and gender non-conforming people of
color. That bigotry has been exacerbated by Trump, who has moved to
legalize discrimination in education, housing, work, military
service, and health care.”
“Our country faces a reckoning today,
just as it did in 1969. Black lives matter. Trans lives matter. Black
trans lives matter. The road to full equality is long and winding,
but we are committed to moving forward and realizing the more perfect
union every American deserves,” DNC said.