In a statement celebrating Pride, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) said that President Donald Trump has “moved to legalize” discrimination against the LGBT community.

Saturday marked the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall riots, widely considered to be the start of the modern LGBT rights movement.

“51 years ago today, the LGBTQ+ community in New York City, led by transgender and lesbian women of color, fought back against harassment, persecution, and police brutality,” the DNC wrote. “Their activism at Stonewall and in the years to come rippled across America and the world – changing hearts, minds, culture, and law.”

“One year later, at the first Pride parades, LGBTQ+ Americans and allies raised their voices and marched against hate, violence, and discrimination. They marched then for many of the same rights that Americans march for today: the right to safety at home, at work, and in society; an end to discriminatory policing; and a reckoning with systemic injustice, be it racism, sexism, transphobia, or homophobia.”

“Today, we recognize that despite hard-won achievements, the LGBTQ+ community continues to face unacceptable levels of discrimination, bigotry, and violence, particularly against transgender and gender non-conforming people of color. That bigotry has been exacerbated by Trump, who has moved to legalize discrimination in education, housing, work, military service, and health care.”

“Our country faces a reckoning today, just as it did in 1969. Black lives matter. Trans lives matter. Black trans lives matter. The road to full equality is long and winding, but we are committed to moving forward and realizing the more perfect union every American deserves,” DNC said.