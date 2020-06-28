Spanish doctor Francisco Jose Alvarado
became the new Mr. Gay World earlier this month after this year's
contest was postponed.
Alvarado, 30, was last year's
runner-up. After coronavirus lockdown pushed this year's contest to
2021, Alvarado took over the title.
In a
video posted on the Facebook account of Mr. Gay World, Alvarado
said: “I'm really happy to announce I'm the new Mr. Gay World. I
want to say thank you for giving me that opportunity.”
Alvarado recently recovered from
COVID-19. Spain has one of the highest death tolls from the disease
in the world per capita. While daily deaths have dropped to single
digits, new cases have spiked above 500 per day on many days in June.
“I got infected at the beginning,
last March,” Alvarado
told the BBC. “All minor symptoms, fortunately. It has been
really hard because we have seen a lot of patients very, very ill and
very fast. Now, it's getting better. I hope that it finish soon,
please.”
Alvarado said that he wants to spread a
message that being gay is natural.
“I think it's very important to show
to other countries, this is something natural. And that we are all
equal,” he said.
He added that he wants to cultivate a
more “realistic” image of gay men. In various posts, Alvarado
shared that he's going bald, getting a bit pudgy, and has a small
penis.
“There [is] a lot of suicide risk in
our community. And a lot of people have physical complexes [body
image issues]. So, that's why I'm showing that I'm getting bald or
that I'm getting a little bit fat. And that I'm hairy. I also talked
about penis size. I want to show something different, more natural,
and closer to reality,” he said.