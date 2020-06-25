Out celebrity Andy Cohen will celebrate
Pride this weekend by turning his radio show into a Pride music
channel.
On what would have been New York's
Pride weekend, Cohen is launching Pride Radio, a limited-edition
music channel taking over Radio Andy on SiriusXM (channel 102).
“We're giving you a delicious
soundtrack for Pride weekend, courtesy of an incredible, eclectic
group of performers,” Cohen said. “I can't wait to hear what's on
everybody's playlist.”
Andy Cohen's Pride Radio will launch on
Friday, June 26 at 5 PM ET and run through Sunday, June 28.
Andy Cohen and a number of celebrity
guest DJs will play their favorite songs and offer commentary
throughout the weekend. Taking over with their Pride anthems will be
Jim Parsons, Olivia Newton-John, Barry Manilow, Matt Bomer, Paris
Hilton, Erika Jayne, Adam Rippon, Kelly Osbourne, Margaret Cho, Jake
Shears, Charlie Carver, Jonathan Bennett, and Kristin Chenoweth.
Pride Radio will also be
commercial-free.