Out celebrity Andy Cohen will celebrate Pride this weekend by turning his radio show into a Pride music channel.

On what would have been New York's Pride weekend, Cohen is launching Pride Radio, a limited-edition music channel taking over Radio Andy on SiriusXM (channel 102).

“We're giving you a delicious soundtrack for Pride weekend, courtesy of an incredible, eclectic group of performers,” Cohen said. “I can't wait to hear what's on everybody's playlist.”

Andy Cohen's Pride Radio will launch on Friday, June 26 at 5 PM ET and run through Sunday, June 28.

Andy Cohen and a number of celebrity guest DJs will play their favorite songs and offer commentary throughout the weekend. Taking over with their Pride anthems will be Jim Parsons, Olivia Newton-John, Barry Manilow, Matt Bomer, Paris Hilton, Erika Jayne, Adam Rippon, Kelly Osbourne, Margaret Cho, Jake Shears, Charlie Carver, Jonathan Bennett, and Kristin Chenoweth.

(Related: Andy Cohen: Anderson Cooper's new baby “couldn't have come at a better time.”)

Pride Radio will also be commercial-free.