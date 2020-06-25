Former President Barack Obama, singer Taylor Swift, model Geena Rocero and actor George Takei are among the celebrities expected to participate in Friday's Stonewall Day.

The virtual event, hosted by Pride Live, will be streamed live on Logo's YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The third annual Stonewall Day event will raise funds for LGBT groups affected by the coronavirus pandemic, including Trans Lifeline, Brave Space Alliance, the TransLatin Coalition, and The Ally Coalition.

Other guests include Ellen DeGeneres, Cynthia Erivo, Kesha, Hayley Kiyoko, Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, Christian Siriano, Donatella Versace, Lilly Wachowski, Sir Richard Branson, Jonny Beauchamp, Valentina Sampaio, Dustin Lance Black, Blossom C. Brown, Chelsea Clinton, Luke Evans, Valerie Jarrett, Stella Maxwell, Imara Jones, Bethany C. Meyers, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Justin Tranter, Josephine Skriver, Kellen Stancil, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Nico Tortorella, Alok Vaid-Menon, Chely Wright, and Conchita Wurst.

Started in 2018, Stonewall Day raises awareness to commemorate the Stonewall Riots, believed to be the beginning of the modern LGBT rights movement. This year, the event will “speak out in support” of Black Lives Matter. The event will also address the violence facing transgender women, especially black trans women.

The event will begin streaming at 12:45 PM EST.