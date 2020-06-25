Former President Barack Obama, singer
Taylor Swift, model Geena Rocero and actor George Takei are among the
celebrities expected to participate in Friday's Stonewall Day.
The virtual event, hosted by Pride
Live, will be streamed live on Logo's YouTube
channel and Facebook
page.
The third annual Stonewall Day event
will raise funds for LGBT groups affected by the coronavirus
pandemic, including Trans Lifeline, Brave Space Alliance, the
TransLatin Coalition, and The Ally Coalition.
Other guests include Ellen DeGeneres,
Cynthia Erivo, Kesha, Hayley Kiyoko, Demi Lovato, Katy Perry,
Christian Siriano, Donatella Versace, Lilly Wachowski, Sir Richard
Branson, Jonny Beauchamp, Valentina Sampaio, Dustin Lance Black,
Blossom C. Brown, Chelsea Clinton, Luke Evans, Valerie Jarrett,
Stella Maxwell, Imara Jones, Bethany C. Meyers, Maisie
Richardson-Sellers, Justin Tranter, Josephine Skriver, Kellen
Stancil, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Nico Tortorella, Alok Vaid-Menon, Chely
Wright, and Conchita Wurst.
Started in 2018, Stonewall Day raises
awareness to commemorate the Stonewall Riots, believed to be the
beginning of the modern LGBT rights movement. This year, the event
will “speak out in support” of Black Lives Matter. The event will
also address the violence facing transgender women, especially black
trans women.
The event will begin streaming at 12:45
PM EST.