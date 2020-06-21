Gregory Angelo, a former chief of the
Log Cabin Republicans (LCR), has landed a job at the White House.
Angelo served as executive director and
president of Log Cabin Republicans, which advocates on behalf of LGBT
Republicans, from 2013 to 2018.
Angelo will serve as a spokesperson for
the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, the
Washington
Blade reported. He previously worked as communications
director for Texas Representative Pete Olson, a Republican.
During Angelo's tenure, Log Cabin
declined to endorse Trump's 2016 campaign but has engaged with the
administration on LGBT issues. Log Cabin has endorsed Trump's
re-election campaign.
Angelo, a vocal defender of President
Donald Trump, opposes passage of the Equality Act, a federal LGBT
protections bill that stalled in the Senate after it cleared the
House.
Writing at The Washington Examiner
last year, Angelo claimed that the legislation was not needed
because the free market had “organically” reduced such
discrimination in the workplace. Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court
sided with two gay workers and a transgender worker who faced
discrimination in the workplace. The
court said that federal civil rights law extends to people who
identify as LGBT.
