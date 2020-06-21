Gregory Angelo, a former chief of the Log Cabin Republicans (LCR), has landed a job at the White House.

Angelo served as executive director and president of Log Cabin Republicans, which advocates on behalf of LGBT Republicans, from 2013 to 2018.

Angelo will serve as a spokesperson for the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, the Washington Blade reported. He previously worked as communications director for Texas Representative Pete Olson, a Republican.

During Angelo's tenure, Log Cabin declined to endorse Trump's 2016 campaign but has engaged with the administration on LGBT issues. Log Cabin has endorsed Trump's re-election campaign.

Angelo, a vocal defender of President Donald Trump, opposes passage of the Equality Act, a federal LGBT protections bill that stalled in the Senate after it cleared the House.

Writing at The Washington Examiner last year, Angelo claimed that the legislation was not needed because the free market had “organically” reduced such discrimination in the workplace. Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with two gay workers and a transgender worker who faced discrimination in the workplace. The court said that federal civil rights law extends to people who identify as LGBT.

(Related: Court orders Trump admin to recognize daughter of gay couple as U.S. Citizen.)