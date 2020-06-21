Amazon has banned the Family Research Council (FRC) from its AmazonSmile charity program.

AmazonSmile allows customers to donate to the charity of their choice.

According to The Christian Post, Amazon's decision was based on the Southern Poverty Law Center's (SPLC) labeling of FRC as a “hate group.”

Writing in The Washington Times, Kay Coles James, president of The Heritage Foundation, a conservative group, accused Amazon of singling out “a few well-known conservative organizations like FRC and ADF from receiving part of the tens of millions of dollars the program raises each year from customers.”

The Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) was removed from the program in 2018. ADF is the Arizona-based Christian conservative legal group best known for its support of giving businesses the right to refuse service to people who identify as LGBT.

Both FRC and ADF are vocally opposed to LGBT rights.

Last year, FRC President Tony Perkins reiterated his support for the criminalization of gay sex. Responding to the Trump administration's unveiling of a campaign to end such laws around the globe, Perkins said that the United States should not “engage in 'cultural imperialism' by imposing policies that were imposed upon us by our [Supreme Court] on other countries with different cultures, traditions, and values.”

In his statement, Perkins denied that his group supports the return of sodomy laws in the United States.

During a February 2010 interview with MSNBC host Chris Matthews, FRC's Peter Sprigg was asked whether “gay behavior” should be illegal. Sprigg answered “yes.”

Perkins himself has called gay sex “harmful not only to society, but more importantly to the individuals who engage in that behavior.”

Not only is FRC opposed to same-sex marriage and LGBT protections, but it also supports therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBT youth and cheered Trump's decision to prohibit transgender troops from serving openly.