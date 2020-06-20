In a new interview, out
singer-songwriter Jason Mraz discussed his coming out as bisexual.
Mraz, 42, came out in a Pride Month
poem he wrote for Billboard in 2018.
Speaking with Pride Source, Mraz, who
is married to Christina Carano, explained why he struggled to come
out.
“I was afraid to say who I was when I
was younger,” he
said. “I was afraid to explore it because I thought exploring
it was the wrong thing to do because of things I heard when I was
growing up and because of how I saw society react to the LGBT
community. So I thought if I go down this lane, I was taught that it
was not a good path. And so for me to come out and say I was taught
that that’s not a good path is potentially causing harm to my
mother who raised me well, so I never wanted to put her in a position
that made her feel or look like a bad parent. Same to my stepfather
or my stepmother or my father. I had four parents. They’re not all
to blame. I’m not going to throw any of them under the bus.”
“So it was just growing up in a kind
of community where I didn’t feel safe to go down that path and
explore some intuitions that I had. So I closeted it. I suppressed
it. I put it aside. And as I go through life, and as I started having
experiences, it’s in my programming, it’s the systemic issues of
going through life and thinking, “This is not healthy.” But the
more I went through life and the more I became supported and
supportive of the LGBT (community), I realized I was safe, I was
home, and enough is enough.”
“Honestly, I thought, 'I’m gonna
have to wait until my parents leave the planet before I get to be who
I am.' I didn’t want that. I wanted them to see who I am while
they’re still alive and I want to be who I am while I’m still
alive. It gave me even more empathy and more compassion for those who
are taking that journey every day, and for the out community who just
lives bravely in this world every day. So it was time for me to come
out. If I was really going to use my superpower for good, it was time
for me to start addressing who I am, because authenticity is the new
reality,” he said.
Mraz called on the LGBT community to
“go harder than ever” this Pride Month.
“So my message to Pride is, even
though we may not be in the streets, go harder than ever. And who
knows? This thing might spill over into the streets anyway because
the Internet can't hold us. It can't,” he said.