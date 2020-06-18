In an emotional video, Spanish music star Pablo Alborán announced that he's gay.

The 31-year-old Alborán posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “I have something to tell you.”

“Today, I want my voice to be louder and for it to have more value and weight,” Alborán said in the 3-minute video, referring to his support for LGBT rights.

“I'm here to tell you that I am homosexual and it's okay.”

“Life goes on, everything will remain the same, but I'm going to be a little happier than I already am,” he added.

Alborán, the son of Spanish architect Salvador Moreno de Alborán, was nominated for three Latin Grammy Awards in 2011.

Alborán added in his message to fans that he was accepted by his family, friends, and music label, Warner Music.

“But unfortunately, there are so many people that did not have the same experience I did,” he said. “That's why today, without fear, I hope I can make somebody's journey easier with this message. But above all, I do this for me.”