Actress-singer Raven-Symoné (also known as Raven) on Thursday surprised fans by announcing that she and girlfriend Miranda Pearman-Maday married.

The 34-year-old former Cosby Show child star announced her marriage on Instagram.

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home,” she captioned a photo of the pair. “I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday!”

Writing on Instagram, Maday captioned a photo of the pair sharing a kiss: “8PM – my wife for life.”

Raven-Symoné called the gathering “small” and thanked “those who understand” the need to maintain social distancing during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to NBC News, it was previously publicly unknown that the women were dating. Maday is a social media manager at Off the Menu Club, an invite-only app that helps users discover and try new restaurants in Los Angeles.

Raven-Symoné publicly came out in 2013. She currently stars on Disney Channel's Raven's Home and appeared on ABC's The View for six years.