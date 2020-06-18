Actress-singer Raven-Symoné
(also known as Raven) on Thursday surprised fans by announcing that
she and girlfriend Miranda Pearman-Maday married.
The 34-year-old former Cosby Show
child star announced her marriage on Instagram.
“I got married to a woman who
understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack,
from stage to home,” she captioned a photo of the pair. “I love
you Mrs. Pearman-Maday!”
Writing on Instagram, Maday captioned a
photo of the pair sharing a kiss: “8PM – my wife for life.”
Raven-Symoné called the gathering
“small” and thanked “those who understand” the need to
maintain social distancing during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
According to NBC News, it was
previously publicly unknown that the women were dating. Maday is a
social media manager at Off the Menu Club, an invite-only app that
helps users discover and try new restaurants in Los Angeles.
Raven-Symoné
publicly came out in 2013. She currently stars on Disney
Channel's Raven's Home and appeared on ABC's The View
for six years.