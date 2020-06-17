Brian Brown, president of the National Organization for Marriage (NOM), has said that Virginia Representative Denver Riggleman lost his GOP primary because he supports same-sex marriage.

On Saturday, Riggleman was ousted in a drive-thru district convention. Bob Good won the support of 58 percent of delegates. Good is a member of the county's Board of Supervisors and a former athletics director at Liberty University. Good, a staunch social conservative who ran to Riggleman's right, secured the endorsement of Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr.

Last year, Riggleman officiated the wedding of a gay male couple who volunteered on his campaign. According to Roll Call, two county GOP committees voted to censure Riggleman and a third passed a motion of no confidence over his officiating duties, views on immigration and other issues.

Local party leaders decided to hold a convention to determine the nominee rather than a primary election. Delegates tend to be more in-line with the party than typical primary voters.

Brown cheered Riggleman's defeat.

“Now Riggleman's career is in tatters, and supporting gay 'marriage' is the reason why,” Brown wrote in an email to supporters.

“That is what happens when grassroots supporters are able to directly express their views. We need to do more of this. We need to organize, rally, protest and vote for the issues we care about and for those who stand with us,” he said.

Riggleman has said that his campaign received reports of “voting irregularities” and “ballot stuffing” and that the campaign was evaluating its options.

NOM has been working to block marriage equality for over a decade. Since the Supreme Court's 2015 ruling that secured same-sex marriage nationwide, NOM has worked to undermine such unions and expanded its mission to include opposition to other issues related to LGBT rights.