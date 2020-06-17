Noah's Arc, Logo TV's highest-rated original series, will return next month for a virtual reunion special.

Noah's Arc: The 'Rona Chronicles will stream on July 5 at 8PM on Patrik-Ian Polk Entertainment's Facebook and YouTube pages, Deadline reported.

Most of the show's original cast is expected to return, including Darryl Stephens, Jensen Atwood, Rodney Chester, Doug Spearman, and Christian Vincent.

The streamcast will be followed by a live Q&A hosted by Queer Eye's Karamo Brown.

Noah's Arc, which ran for two seasons from 2005 to 2006, revolved around the lives of four African-American gay friends living in Los Angeles. A follow-up feature film, Noah's Arc: Jumping the Broom, was released in 2008.

The reunion episode “finds Noah and company in the middle of a worldwide public health crisis and global social justice movement,” Deadline wrote.

The show's creator, Patrik-Ian Polk, said that he still hears from fans asking for a reboot.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t get messages, tweets, DMs and emails from the huge Noah’s Arc fanbase saying how much they love & miss the show and begging for a reboot,” said Polk. “While we’ve all struggled to stay sane during these stressful and trying times, the cast and I wanted to do something special to show our appreciation for all the love we continue to receive from the fans.”