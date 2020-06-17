Noah's Arc, Logo TV's
highest-rated original series, will return next month for a virtual
reunion special.
Noah's Arc: The 'Rona Chronicles
will stream on July 5 at 8PM on Patrik-Ian Polk Entertainment's
Facebook
and YouTube
pages, Deadline reported.
Most of the show's original cast is
expected to return, including Darryl Stephens, Jensen Atwood, Rodney
Chester, Doug Spearman, and Christian Vincent.
The streamcast will be followed by a
live Q&A hosted by Queer Eye's Karamo Brown.
Noah's
Arc, which ran
for two seasons from 2005 to 2006, revolved around the lives of four
African-American gay friends living in Los Angeles. A follow-up
feature film, Noah's
Arc: Jumping the Broom,
was released in 2008.
The
reunion episode “finds Noah and company in the middle of a
worldwide public health crisis and global social justice movement,”
Deadline
wrote.
The show's creator, Patrik-Ian Polk,
said that he still hears from fans asking for a reboot.
“Not a day goes by that I don’t get
messages, tweets, DMs and emails from the huge Noah’s Arc
fanbase saying how much they love & miss the show and begging for
a reboot,” said
Polk. “While we’ve all struggled to stay sane during these
stressful and trying times, the cast and I wanted to do something
special to show our appreciation for all the love we continue to
receive from the fans.”