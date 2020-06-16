Following Monday's landmark Supreme
Court decision affirming LGBT rights, former President Barack Obama
tweeted “Happy Pride Month.”
Monday's 6-3 decision protects LGBT
workers from discrimination under existing federal civil rights law.
To celebrate the Supreme Court's June
2015 finding that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right
to marry, the White House was bathed in rainbow colors. Obama used
this image in his tweet.
“Today reminds us that progress might
be slow,” Obama wrote. “It might take decades. But no matter what
things might look like today, it's always possible. Happy Pride
month, everybody.”
President Donald Trump said that “we
will live with their decision,” when asked about the high court's
ruling.
