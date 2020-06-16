Following Monday's landmark Supreme Court decision affirming LGBT rights, former President Barack Obama tweeted “Happy Pride Month.”

Monday's 6-3 decision protects LGBT workers from discrimination under existing federal civil rights law.

To celebrate the Supreme Court's June 2015 finding that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry, the White House was bathed in rainbow colors. Obama used this image in his tweet.

“Today reminds us that progress might be slow,” Obama wrote. “It might take decades. But no matter what things might look like today, it's always possible. Happy Pride month, everybody.”

President Donald Trump said that “we will live with their decision,” when asked about the high court's ruling.

