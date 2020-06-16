In a Facebook post, Christian
conservative Franklin Graham rejected a Supreme Court ruling that
favors LGBT rights, saying that Christians should be allowed to fire
people based on their sexual orientation and gender identity.
Monday's 6-3 decision protects LGBT
workers from discrimination under existing federal civil rights law.
(Related: Supreme
Court: Federal law protects LGBT workers from discrimination.)
Graham, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights
and a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, criticized the high
court's ruling, saying that it “erodes religious freedoms across
this country.”
“I believe this decision erodes
religious freedoms across this country,” Graham wrote. “People of
sincere faith who stand on God’s Word as their foundation for life
should never be forced by the government to compromise their
religious beliefs.”
“Christian organizations should never
be forced to hire people who do not align with their biblical beliefs
and should not be prevented from terminating a person whose lifestyle
and beliefs undermine the ministry’s purpose and goals.”
“The Supreme Court does not override
and will never overturn the Word of God. One day we will all have to
stand before God, the Righteous Judge, whose decisions are not based
on politics or the whims of culture. His laws are true and are the
same yesterday, today, and forever,” he wrote.
During an appearance on Fox News in
April, Graham denied he's homophobic.
(Related: Franklin
Graham denies he's homophobic: “I don't bash homosexuals.”)