In a Facebook post, Christian conservative Franklin Graham rejected a Supreme Court ruling that favors LGBT rights, saying that Christians should be allowed to fire people based on their sexual orientation and gender identity.

Monday's 6-3 decision protects LGBT workers from discrimination under existing federal civil rights law.

(Related: Supreme Court: Federal law protects LGBT workers from discrimination.)

Graham, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights and a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, criticized the high court's ruling, saying that it “erodes religious freedoms across this country.”

“I believe this decision erodes religious freedoms across this country,” Graham wrote. “People of sincere faith who stand on God’s Word as their foundation for life should never be forced by the government to compromise their religious beliefs.”

“Christian organizations should never be forced to hire people who do not align with their biblical beliefs and should not be prevented from terminating a person whose lifestyle and beliefs undermine the ministry’s purpose and goals.”

“The Supreme Court does not override and will never overturn the Word of God. One day we will all have to stand before God, the Righteous Judge, whose decisions are not based on politics or the whims of culture. His laws are true and are the same yesterday, today, and forever,” he wrote.

During an appearance on Fox News in April, Graham denied he's homophobic.

(Related: Franklin Graham denies he's homophobic: “I don't bash homosexuals.”)