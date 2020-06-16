Laverne Cox, Adam Lambert, and Billy Porter are among the LGBT celebrities expected to participate in next week's fundraiser to benefit LGBT communities most impacted by COVID-19.

“Can't Cancel Pride: A COVID-19 Relief benefit for the LGBTQ+ Community” will take place virtually on June 25.

Laverne Cox and Elvis Duran will host the event, which is sponsored by Procter & Gamble and iHeartMedia. Expected to appear are Adam Lambert, Big Freedia, Billy Porter, Katy Perry, Kim Petras, Melissa Etheridge, Sia, and Ricky Martin.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the complex and significant obstacles facing the LGBTQ+ community,” said Marc Pritchard, chief brand officer at Procter & Gamble. “We must continue to fight hate and intolerance against all people while redoubling our efforts to elevate LGBTQ+ visibility and providing support for those in need. 'Can’t Cancel Pride' is about showing the community that they are not alone and that they are seen and loved, as the pandemic has led to the closure of closed community centers and support systems that millions of LGBTQ+ people rely on every day.”

The event will stream on iHeartRadio's Facebook and Instagram pages, iHeartRadio's PrideRadio.com and broadcast on iHeartMedia stations nationwide at 9 PM.

For additional information visit cantcancelpride.com or text “RAINBOW” to 56512.