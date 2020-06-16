Laverne Cox, Adam Lambert, and Billy
Porter are among the LGBT celebrities expected to participate in next
week's fundraiser to benefit LGBT communities most impacted by
COVID-19.
“Can't Cancel Pride: A COVID-19
Relief benefit for the LGBTQ+ Community” will take place virtually
on June 25.
Laverne Cox and Elvis Duran will host
the event, which is sponsored by Procter & Gamble and
iHeartMedia. Expected to appear are Adam Lambert, Big Freedia, Billy
Porter, Katy Perry, Kim Petras, Melissa Etheridge, Sia, and Ricky
Martin.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed
the complex and significant obstacles facing the LGBTQ+ community,”
said Marc Pritchard, chief brand officer at Procter & Gamble. “We
must continue to fight hate and intolerance against all people while
redoubling our efforts to elevate LGBTQ+ visibility and providing
support for those in need. 'Can’t Cancel Pride' is about showing
the community that they are not alone and that they are seen and
loved, as the pandemic has led to the closure of closed community
centers and support systems that millions of LGBTQ+ people rely on
every day.”
The event will stream on iHeartRadio's
Facebook and Instagram pages, iHeartRadio's PrideRadio.com and
broadcast on iHeartMedia stations nationwide at 9 PM.
For additional information visit
cantcancelpride.com
or text “RAINBOW” to 56512.