Following Monday's landmark Supreme Court decision affirming LGBT rights, former Vice President Joe Biden vowed to sign the Equality Act, if elected president.

Monday's 6-3 decision protects LGBT workers from discrimination under existing federal civil rights law.

(Related: Supreme Court: Federal law protects LGBT workers from discrimination.)

In a statement, Biden cheered the decision, calling it “a momentous step forward” for the United States.

“Before today, in more than half of states, LGBTQ+ people could get married one day and be fired from their job the next day under state law, simply because of who they are or who they love,” Biden said. Today's ruling “affirms that LGBTQ+ Americans are entitled to equal rights under the law.”

The Supreme Court “has confirmed the simple but profound American idea that every human being should be treated with respect and dignity. That everyone should be able to live openly, proudly, as their true selves without fear,” he said.

Biden also reiterated his support for the Equality Act, a federal bill that would extend LGBT protections nationwide, saying he would sign it into law as president.