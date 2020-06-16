President Donald Trump on Monday said that he will “live with” a Supreme Court ruling backing LGBT rights.

Asked by reporters about the decision, Trump called it “very powerful.”

“I read the decision and some people were surprised,” Trump said. “They ruled and we live [by] their decision. It's what it's all about. We live with the decision of the Supreme Court – very powerful, very powerful decision actually; but they have so ruled.”

Monday's 6-3 decision protects LGBT workers from discrimination under existing federal civil rights law.

(Related: Supreme Court: Federal law protects LGBT workers from discrimination.)

The Trump administration had argued that the law does not protect LGBT workers from discrimination. It has also reversed Obama-era policies that had asserted protections for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people.