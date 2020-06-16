President Donald Trump on Monday said
that he will “live with” a Supreme Court ruling backing LGBT
rights.
Asked by reporters about the decision,
Trump called it “very powerful.”
“I read the decision and some people
were surprised,” Trump said. “They ruled and we live [by] their
decision. It's what it's all about. We live with the decision of the
Supreme Court – very powerful, very powerful decision actually; but
they have so ruled.”
Monday's 6-3 decision protects LGBT
workers from discrimination under existing federal civil rights law.
(Related: Supreme
Court: Federal law protects LGBT workers from discrimination.)
The Trump administration had argued
that the law does not protect LGBT workers from discrimination. It
has also reversed Obama-era policies that had asserted protections
for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people.