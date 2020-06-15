Days after two black transgender women were murdered and the Trump administration eliminated trans protections in health care, thousands attended a Black Trans Lives Matter protest in Brooklyn.

According to CNN, thousands of people swarmed the Brooklyn Museum and surrounding parkway in New York City on Sunday to hear speeches, wave signs, and chant slogans.

The demonstration was organized by the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, The Okra Project, and Black Trans Femmes in the Arts.

The body of Dominique “Rem'mie” Fells, 27, was fished out of the Schuylkill River in southwest Philadelphia on Monday. Both of her legs had been severed, police said. The following day, Riah Milton, 25, was shot to death in Liberty Township, Ohio. Police have arrested two suspects in the killing, an 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl. It is believed the suspects lured Milton from Cincinnati to rob her. Both victims were black.

On Friday, the Trump administration finalized a much-anticipated rule that eliminates transgender protections in the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

(Related: LGBT groups to sue Trump administration for eliminating transgender protections in health care.)

Speakers at Sunday's protest included transgender activist and author Raquel Willis.

“This collective of folks is particularly powerful because it's modeling what is possible when you do have allies and folks who do care and also want to make sure that they're building something that speaks to the hearts of the actual people that they're representing,” Willis told CNN. “So often that doesn't happen.”

An All Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles attracted an estimated 25,000. Other protests took place in Chicago and Boston.

Khery Petersen, who attended the protest in Boston, told CNN affiliate WCVB: “We know that black people are vulnerable – especially vulnerable in this society – and especially trans folks and trans black folks. So I think it's important we all show up and build solidarity.”

According to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, there have been 14 reported murders of trans and gender non-conforming people in 2020.