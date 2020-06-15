In a recent Instagram interview, singer-songwriter Ricky Martin talked about his fears of being targeted by racist police.

Speaking with Enrique Santos of La Sopa (The Soup), Martin was asked about the Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the death of George Floyd while in the custody of the police.

“I am a Latino man, homosexual, married to an Arab man, living in the United States,” Martin said. “In other words, I am a threat to these people wherever you see them.”

Martin and husband Jwan Yosef, an artist, are raising four children.

Martin said that it had always been “risky” in the United States for minorities.

“Now we have cameras and we see it. Now we as citizens turn on the phone, we record the injustice, and that is why we are angry, because now are seeing it,” he said.