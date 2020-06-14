Polish President Andrzej Duda has pledged to defend children from “LGBT ideology” if elected to a second term in office.

Poland's presidential election was moved from May 10 to June 28 as the coronavirus pandemic spread across Europe. (Poland has had fewer cases of COVID-19 than most of its neighbors, including Germany, Belarus, and Russia, but cases continue to climb.)

According to The Guardian, Duda made an appeal to his conservative base in releasing a so-called “family charter.”

In the charter, Duda states his opposition to same-sex marriage and adoption by gay and lesbian couples. His charter also seeks to “ban the propagation of LGBT ideology” in schools and other public institutions. And he described the movement to secure LGBT rights as “a foreign ideology” and compared it to Communist propaganda in the Soviet Union.

Rafal Trzaskowski, the liberal mayor of Warsaw, jumped into the race for president after it was delayed. Last year, he signed a declaration against LGBT discrimination in the capital.

Duda, a Catholic, is also aligned with the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, which is vocally opposed to LGBT rights.

Neither candidate is expected to win the required majority needed to avoid a run-off.

