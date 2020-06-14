During a recent interview, out
singer-songwriter Boy George said that people not affected by the
Black Lives Matter protests “have no soul.”
Boy George, 59, made his comments while
participating in a Pride Summit organized by The Hollywood
Reporter and Billboard.
“If you're a human being and you see
these things, you cannot be not affected,” he said. “I mean, if
you're not affected, you have no soul!”
He also said that after he got “ripped
apart” online last year for tweeting “all lives matter,” a user
explained to him that “It's not about you.”
“That was [the] point she was trying
to make to me, and it didn't take long to get it,” he
said.
Another incident online that got Boy
George, who is known for his androgynous look, in trouble was
tweeting “leaving your pronouns at the door.” Boy George denied
the comment was transphobic, as some users had claimed.
“My point when I said the thing about
the pronouns was, you will never have a situation, when you encounter
me, where you'll have to explain yourself to the degree where it's
uncomfortable for you,” he said. “I see the world has changed a
lot, and that's what I wanted! I wanted people to be able to be free
to identify as whoever they want.”