A New York City Council member leading in the 12-person Democratic primary race to represent the 15th Congressional District of New York is vocally opposed to LGBT rights.

On Thursday, Ruben Díaz, Sr. reminded followers on Twitter about his socially conservative views, which also include opposition to abortion.

Díaz, a 77-year-old Pentecostal minister, retweeted a response to a user who pointed out Díaz's anti-LGBT views and how they do not align with the people living in the district.

“This is a progressive district and [Díaz's] anti LGBT views and alignment with Trump is not what we need here in NY 15,” the user wrote.

“The Word of God never changes,” @title1advocate replied and Díaz retweeted. “Repent & come back to the Lord before your soul goes to Hell. Once there you can never come back & you will be wiped from the book of life.”

Last year, out Council Speaker Corey Johnson called for Díaz's resignation after he claimed that the Council was “controlled by the homosexual community.”

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, on Thursday released a video calling Díaz “bad for the Bronx.”

“Rev. Ruben Díaz, Sr. is one of the most virulently anti-equality and anti-choice Democrats that New York has seen in a generation, lacking respect for even the basic humanity of LGBTQ people,” HRC Deputy Campaign Director Jonathan Shields said in a press release. “Not only has he used his platform as an elected official to vote against marriage equality and freedom of choice, he’s used his bully pulpit to dehumanize us.”

New York is expected to hold its Democratic primary on June 23.